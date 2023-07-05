Bollywood actress Bhanurekha Ganesan, popularly known as Rekha, gave her first interview to a fashion magazine in nearly two decades.

The actress starred in prolific roles across mainstream and parallel Indian cinema. Over the decades, Rekha has starred in many a blockbuster, including ‘Umrao Jaan’, ‘Silsila’ and ‘Khoobsurat’.

In an interview with Vogue Arabia, the actress spoke about love, life and more. She also posed for the cover of the magazine.

Here are key takeaways from Rekha’s interview.

On her mother:

“My mother was my mentor, a woman of such finesse she felt like a goddess, a devi. She taught me the grace of living with gentility and love. She always said I should never lose the ankh ki chamak, or ‘twinkle in the eyes,’ because it is that joyful perception that makes one appreciate the beauty of a tiny seed that grows into a majestic tree.”

On her zeal for life and awards:

“To make the ordinary extraordinary, I learnt long ago that authenticity is key. But how do you recognise it? My mother taught me by just the way she lived and created a home that was very sensorial. I was immersed in her world of Sufi music, Urdu shayari (poems), Chettinad art, and South Indian culture that I imbibed subliminally."

On the present generation of actors:

“Today there is an avalanche of young talent with extraordinary skills and I am thoroughly impressed by their debut performances. And it gives me great pleasure that I am here to witness their rise. It is also incredibly heartening to see how they resonate with me when so many of my colleagues have been long forgotten by this new generation.”

On matters of the heart: