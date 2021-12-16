Shah Rukh’s wife and interior designer has shared news about her new project

Aryan and Gauri Khan Image Credit: instagram.com/gaurikhan/

After Bollywood star kid Aryan Khan was arrested in early October in the cruise liner drugs case, his parents Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan have kept a low profile — seemingly focused on supporting their oldest child.

Aryan was eventually released from prison on bail on October 30 and had been making once weekly visits to the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai to mark his attendance.

Now, interior designer Gauri Khan has broken her social media silence with a new post on the work front.

In the Instagram post on December 15, she shared a video about her latest project with designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.

“A collaboration where design meets fashion for the new Falguni And Shane Peacock store in Hyderabad with the dream team Falguni Peacock, Shane Peacock, Tanaaz. New designs, new city, same team....so excited for the continuation of this alliance. Can’t wait to share more details!” she wrote.

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who was a vocal supporter of the Khan family during their crisis, commented: “So good to see you back at work, Gauri.”

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has also been out of the spotlight on the film and personal front. He was spotted in a video for a vehicle company during an event, but that’s the extent of the sightings.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with lawyer Satish Maneshinde and the legal team who represented Aryan Khan. Image Credit: ANI

During the legal proceedings, Shah Rukh was seen visiting the Arthur Road Jail where Aryan had been lodged for around four weeks. He also featured in pictures with lawyer Satish Maneshinde and the legal team who represented Aryan. However, the actor has not made any official statements about the situation or the state of his future movie projects yet.