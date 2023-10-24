Actor Angad Bedi, wife Neha Dhupia, and his family on Tuesday expressed their feelings on the demise of his father and former Indian captain Bishan Singh Bedi. He said it was heartwarming to see him inspiring many generations through his life.

Bedi passed away on Monday, aged 77. He is survived by his wife Anju, and two children: Neha and actor Angad Bedi.

Taking to social media, Angad shared a note: “Isn’t it completely in Dad’s character to bowl us over with the ultimate spin ball, one that even we never saw coming.”

“While we are in shock and overcome with grief, we find solace in knowing that he lived a rich, fearless and full life that inspired many. We are moved by each and every message of love we have received, publicly and personally. Thank you to everyone for celebrating his grit, humour and giant heart,” read the note.

The post further read: “It is heartwarming to see how many generations Dad inspired through his life. Every day of his life was spent in devotion to his family and faith, and in service to his Waheguru.”

“He epitomised living a life that was Nirbhau-Nirvair and we are comforted in knowing that he is with His Beloved now. Dad, we were blessed to have you as our fearless leader. We will strive to live by your motto - to observe and absorb. Keep guiding us from the great beyond,” it added. “In love and faith, Anju Bedi, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia Bedi, Neha Bedi Gautam Malhotra, Mehr Dhupia Bedi Guriq Dhupia Bedi, Suhavi Bedi Malhotra,” the note concluded.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Monday mourned the demise of legendary Indian spinner .

"Growing up our lives are moulded by the spirit, the gusto and sheer grace of people who we see and experience around us. Mr. #BishanSinghBedi was one of them. May God bless his soul & thank u Sir for teaching us so much about sports & life. You will be missed immensely. RIP," SRK wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Superstar Salman Khan reached out to the legendary spinner's actor son Angad Bedi and expressed condolences on the demise of the former cricketing legend.

Taking to X, Salman mourned the demise of Bishan Singh Bedi and reminded Angad that the responsibility to head the family now rested on his shoulders. "My dear brother Angad it saddens me to hear about your dad, Wat a bowler n wat a man, we as a family have loved and respected him. God bless his soul. Now you are the head of the family. Upar wala sir dekh ke Sardari deta hai. Your dad was a legend brother. Love u," he wrote.

Bedi, considered to be one of the greatest left-arm spinners to have played the game, was part of the famous Indian spin quartet alongside Erapalli Prasanna, B.S. Chandrashekar and S. Venkataraghavan that won India many matches in both home and overseas conditions in the 1970s.

He also took seven wickets in 10 ODI matches, apart from captaining India in 22 Tests – with its most memorable wins coming in Melbourne and Sydney Tests in the 1977-78 tour of Australia.