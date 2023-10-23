1 of 7
Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen won a million hearts as she performed the traditional Dhanuchi dance that entails holding an incense burner with burning shavings of coconut shells.
Image Credit: ANI
2 of 7
Bollywood actress Kajol rocked the pujo look with a bright pink saree and flowers in her hair. During the celebrations, Kajol created a bit of a flutter as she tripped while looking at her phone. Thankfully, son Yug steadied her just in time.
Image Credit: IANS
3 of 7
Rani Mukerji went back to her roots to celebrate Durga Puja in true Bengali style. She was decked in a gold-and-ivory saree as she posed for pictures with several Bollywood stars including Kiara Advani.
Image Credit: IANS
4 of 7
The lovely Hema Malini, dressed in purple, made for a pretty picture flanked by daughter Esha Deol and Rani Mukerjee, both dressed in cream sarees.
Image Credit: ANI
5 of 7
Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu looked stunning as usual as she and husband Karan Singh Grover took daughter Devi to view the sights and sounds of the puja pandal. However, little Devi, wrapped in a little red saree, was the sight to behold.
Image Credit: Instagram/bipasha basu
6 of 7
Sumona Chakravarti, talk show host Kapil Sharma's reel wife, made a statement this puja. She posted on her Instagram handle: "This year I decided to repeat my sarees & not buy a single one." She went on to thank her mum for the beautiful grey, handpainted saree that she was wearing. And oh, her dhanuchi dance has also been going viral.
Image Credit: Instagram/sumonachakravarti
7 of 7
Actress Raveena Tandon posted a picture on her Instagram handle, showing her celebrating with friends and family on Ashtami.
Image Credit: Instagram/officialraveenatandon