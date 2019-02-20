Sood – who allegedly demanded Rs200 million (Dh10.27 million) for an eight-month contract -- isn’t the only celebrity whose reputation has been sullied this week. In the sting expose entitled ‘Operation Karaoke’, talents including former adult star Sunny Leone (a charge that she has since refuted), Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi have been caught on camera agreeing to utilise their social media accounts to support a particular political party’s agenda in the run up to the upcoming General elections in India. Their orchestrated posts – driving home a particular political outfit’s agenda and dissing another rival party -- would be dressed up as their personal opinions.