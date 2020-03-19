Priyanka Chopra Jonas Image Credit: AFP

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is practising social distancing and self-isolation in the times of coronavirus, along with her pop star husband Nick Jonas, is proving to be true leader in times of the pandemic and is using technology for greater good.

“Knowledge is power guys. The more we know, the quicker we can work together to flatten the curve and fight this pandemic that is taking over the world,” declared Chopra Jonas in a video. She’s on day eight of her self-imposed isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 19, Chopra announced her decision to be a part of an awareness drive about coronavirus so that misinformation about the outbreak is stemmed.

The former Miss World will take part in an Instagram Live on March 19, 11.30pm UAE time, along with World Health Organisation experts who are dealing with the pandemic first-hand. Dr Tedros and Maria Van Kerkhove from World Health Organisation will participate in the chat to clear doubts and misinformation circulating about the disease.

“All this solitary time, we are all reading up about Covid 19. But all this information out there feels scary, but I am also wondering how much of this information is really accurate. Aren’t you wondering that too? All the information is so confusing and overwhelming … You can ask the people on the frontlines fighting the virus anything you want,” explained Chopra in a video posted on her social media account.

“All you need to do is post your question below my video. Don’t DM [direct message] them so that Tedros, Maria and Hughes can answer them … Let’s support each other and manage to find some togetherness and somehow not isolate. This is a moment of time which is a test for all of us,” said Chopra Jonas.

The Bollywood actress who became an instant Hollywood darling after her debut in the West with hit TV series ‘Quantico’ is usually at the forefront of change.

A few days earlier, the UNICEF goodwill ambassador had warned her fans about misinformation surrounding the global virus outbreak and urged them to ferret information from reliable sources.