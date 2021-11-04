Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan ushered in this year’s Diwali with her family and posted an adorable picture of her infant Jeh with his actor-dad Saif Ali Khan.
“Love and light,” she wrote along with that feel-good image. The ‘Sacred Games’ star is seen playing with him on a picnic mat. Like always, her post was immediately shared by her army of fans and relatives.
Her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan was one of the first few ones to give a thumbs-up to the candid picture that showed the true spirit of family gatherings during Diwali.
A couple of days ago, her husband came under fire when pictures of him teaching his four-year-old son Taimur to shoot a rifle surfaced.
They were reportedly on a holiday in Rajasthan and Khan was seen showing his son on how to hold a rifle. A cross-section of social media users were up in arms about Khan’s parenting calls.
But the latest vanilla image of him playing with his younger son is unlikely to invite any wrath.
This couple is notorious for attracting trolls. For example, even naming their sons Taimur and Jehangir have triggered heated debates.