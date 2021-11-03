Pictures of the Bollywood star and his son have gone viral on social media

Actor Saif Ali Khan Image Credit: IANS

Saif Ali Khan appears to be a pro at inviting wrath on social media. The Bollywood star has become a topic of discussion once again as pictures of him giving shooting lessons to his four-year-old son have gone viral on social media.

Khan, who was recently on holiday in Rajasthan with actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, was pictured helping his older son hold a rifle, while other images show the actor firing the gun while the little tot looks on. The duo also posed with one of the organisers at the shooting camp.

Kareena Kapoor with Saif, Taimur and Jeh Image Credit: instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhan/

While no one can fault Khan for not taking safety precautions with Taimur pictured with headphones on at all times to protect his ears from the gunfire, social media users have taken objection to a small child being exposed to gun and being given shooting lessons in the first place, while others have referenced the infamous black buck case that saw Khan and the stars of the film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ — including Salman Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendra and Tabu — landing in court for illegally killing an endangered animal during the film’s shoot in 1998. However, they were acquitted in the case.

“Aw #SaifAliKhan teaching his son how to kill a black buck bird in the future,” was a comment posted by one Twitter user.

“You are promoting animal cruelty,” said another.

Others took objection to a picture where Taimur is seen holding the gun with his famous father.

A user simply asked: “Teaching a child how to trophy hunt??”

While one comment spoke about the legality of this exercise. “Why are you promoting shooting and teaching a small kid to hold a gun? Is this even legal?”