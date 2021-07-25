1 of 10
After 21 years of drought, India felt the rain of pride when Mirabai Chanu took home a silver medal for weightlifting. Bollywood stars and the entire Indian fraternity of politicians and influencers made proud posts on social media. Take a look:
As congratulations poured in from Bollywood stars, something was quietly apparent. In her quest to quickly congratulate the winner, actor Tisca Chopra had made major error - using the wrong photo in her tweet. Chopra wrongly used a photo of Indonesian weightlifter Windy Cantika Aisah while congratulating Mirabai Chanu. The actress deleted the post after heavy trolling and apologised for her mistake.
Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to Instagram and wrote: “Our first medalist is here! You’ve made India proud."
Varun Dhawan said the 26-year-old’s win was the county’s “first proud moment" at this year’s Olympics. “Congratulations and thank you Mirabai Chanu for our first medal."
Earlier, Salman Khan also shared a video message for the 127-member contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics. The 'Radhe' star congratulated the 'Asli Dabangg' Mirabai Chanu and tweeted: "@mirabai_chanu on becoming a nation’s superstar today! You made us proud & how!! Aap to asli dabangg nikli! [You are the real winner]."
Disha Patani wrote in her own Instagram story: “Thank you for making us proud.”
Taapsee Pannu also extended her congratulations, writing: “And we begin !!!!!! Come on India."
Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: “Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on bringing India a silver medal in weightlifting and giving us a strong start!💪🏻🇮🇳 #TokyoOlympics #Cheer4India. @WeAreTeamIndia.”
Farhan Akhtar, who is always pushing boundaries and testing limits as he turns pugilist in his new film ‘Toofan’ wrote: “Congratulations #MirabaiChanu .. #TokyoOlympics2021 #Weightlifting."
Mirabai's stunning victory has gotten a lot of attention, but her earrings, which are shaped like the traditional five Olympic rings, have also gotten a lot of attention. Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of Mirabai, with special emphasis on the earrings. She captioned her post, “This is (purple heart emoji).” Since last month, the actress has been in the United Kingdom, where Team India is based for their cricket series.
