Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has not shared a picture of her second son Jeh’s face yet to protect his privacy. That doesn’t mean the kiddo has been off her social media.
In a new post, Kapoor Khan shared a picture where she recreated a pose that she had done with her first son Taimur when he was a baby.
“My strength... my pride... my world!” the celebrity wrote in her caption. "#MyPregnancyBook wouldn’t be possible without my babies.”
Kapoor Khan also plugged the pre-order link for her upcoming book, ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.’
The ‘Jab We Met’ actress welcomed her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan in February. Kapoor Khan first announced that she would be writing a book on her first son Taimur Ali Khan’s fourth birthday in December 2020.
“I’ll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can’t wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021,” she wrote on Instagram at the time of the announcement.
Kapoor Khan’s most recent movie was 2020’s ‘Angrezi Medium’. She will next be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chadha’, starring opposite Aamir Khan, in the official remake of the Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’.