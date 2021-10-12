It promises to be a night to remember as Bollywood actress Kajol becomes the latest name set to attend the star-studded Filmfare Middle East Achievers awards to be held on October 28 at The Meydan Hotel.
The veteran actress, who has achieved the feat of being a leading lady in Bollywood for close to 30 years, is one of the most popular stars in the film industry with career highs that include movies such as ‘Baazigar’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Gupt’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...’, ‘My Name is Khan’ to her credit.
Despite taking a hiatus from acting when she married fellow actor Ajay Devgn in 1999, with whom she has two children, there has been no stopping Kajol’s meteoric rise in the industry. Last week, Kajol also announced that she had joined hands with actress-turned-director Revathy for the upcoming film ‘The Last Hurrah’, which is based on a true story.
Kajol’s name is one in a long line of celebrities who are expected to attend the Filmfare Middle East Achievers awards in Dubai later this month. Actors Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone, Nawazuddin Siddique, Urvashi Rautela, Maneish Paul, Gulshan Grover, Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shruti Haasan, Daisy Shah, Zarine Khan, Sunil Grover and Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly are all expected to attend.
Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar will also shine at the event, while Rautela is expected to perform with Egyptian superstar Mohammed Ramadan.
Bollywood singers Sonu Nigam, Amaal Malik, Shaan, Udit Narayan, Kanika Kapoor and Tulsi Kumar will also be there on the night.
From Pakistan, stars such as Mahira Khan, Maya Ali, Humayun Saeed, Shehreyar Munawar and Jawed Sheikh will also be in attendance.
Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night tickets are available online starting from Dh157.50 from PlatinumList.