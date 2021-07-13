Esha Deol Image Credit: IANS

Esha Deol Takhtani has a busy 2021 planned out for her. Mere days after announcing she will be making her digital debut soon through an Ajay Devgn production, the actress has now unveiled her very own production house.

The mother of two is launching the new company in collaboration with her husband Bharat Takhtani, which will be called Bharat Esha Films. The couple have also announced their first project titled ‘Ek Duaa’, which is being helmed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee who had directed Deol in her last on-screen appearance, the short film ‘Cake Walk’.

Deol also took to social media to share the news with her fans. “Overwhelmed to share with you all that under the banner of Bharat Esha Films (BEF) we are launching our first film as producers -- Ek Duaa,” Deol wrote on Instagram.

Revealing what encouraged her to turn producer the actress continued: “When I was approached with ‘Ek Duaa’ as an actress, I felt a deeper connect with the script. I just knew I had to support the film, the cause, and would want to be associated with it as a producer, too. It opened the doors for Bharat and me to start another innings as partners.”

On his Facebook, Mukherjee revealed the film will premiere on the digital platform Voot Select, which isn’t currently available in the UAE.

Esha Deol in Cake Walk Image Credit: Supplied

Last week, Deol confirmed she has signed on for the Ajay Devgn-starrer series ‘Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness’, which reimagines the globally successful British series ‘Luther’.