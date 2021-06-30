1 of 15
Touching tributes and testimonials have flooded social media after the sudden death of filmmaker Raj Kaushal, the husband of Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi. Kaushal reportedly died after a heart attack at his home in Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday.
Image Credit: instagram.com/rajkaushal/
Bedi and other Bollywood stars were seen at the funeral for Kaushal held in Mumbai hours after his death.
Image Credit: AFP
Bollywood actor Dino Morea attends the funeral in Mumbai.
Image Credit: AFP
Kaushal is survived by his wife and two children Veer and Tara.
Image Credit: instagram.com/rajkaushal/
Actress Neha Dhupia posted a picture from a recent gathering at Kaushal and Bedi’s home, and expressed her disbelief at the tragedy. “Raj , we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are nt with us anymore … Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara ❤️ … I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj,” she wrote.
Image Credit: instagram.com/nehadhupia
Actor Rohit Roy, who was a close friend of Raj Kaushal, posted on Instagram: “One of the nicest guys you could ever have met… and if u were lucky, u could have called him your friend… and just like that, he’s gone, even without saying good bye... too numb with grief and shock to react… This is not fair, just not fair… Raj, my friend, my brother… keep spreading the cheer where ever your next abode is… Knowing your penchant for good homes, I am sure you are looking for a good spot in heaven RIGHT NOW! We all loved you dearly and you know that … unfortunately, we kept saying next week next week and that week never came... See you on the other side my bro…. Till we raise hell again, REST IN PEACE.”
Image Credit: instagram.com/rohitboseroy
Actor Anupam Kher posted pictures of Bedi and Kaushal to go along with his condolence message. “Deeply saddened & shocked to know about the sudden demise of #RajKaushal! A friend, a film maker & a very positive man. Have some great memories of working with him & spending time with him few years back. Sorry dearest @mandybedi & family for your irreparable loss. #OmShanti,” the veteran star tweeted.
Image Credit: IANS
“No news can be more shocking and tragic for us personally than loosing our dear friend and a fantastic human being Raj kaushal !! It will definitely take time to come to terms with this loss!! Rest in peace my friend,” tweeted Manoj Bajpayee.
Image Credit: IANS
“Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul,” tweeted filmmaker Onir.
Image Credit: IANS
“I just don’t know what to say. No words nor lines can express how devastating this news has been. One of the nicest guys with a heart of gold is now lighting up the heavens. Farewell my bro @rajkaushal1. Our world just got very very small,” tweeted South Indian actor R Madhavan.
Image Credit: Gulf News
“Deepest condolences to Mandira Bedi on the tragic passing of her husband Raj Kaushal. Such a sudden and unexpected loss is deeply traumatic. My heart is with her in her great sorrow,” veteran actor Kabir Bedi posted.
Image Credit: GN Archives
Actor Arshad Warsi shared a picture of Kaushal and wrote an emotional message for his friend. “Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, done a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him…will miss you brother… RIP,” he tweeted.
Image Credit: IANS
“Cannot believe #RajKaushal isn’t with us any more .. just so shocking. My hear goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids #RIP our happy smiling Raj.. your gentle soul will be missed,” posted Tisca Chopra.
Image Credit: IANS
Actress Minissha Lamba wrote a rich tribute to the late filmmaker, praising his personality. “Deeply saddened to hear of @rajkaushal1 passing away. He was among the first directors I worked with in the early years of my career. I will always remember his gentle smile and soft spoken demeanour. A man of great warmth, interesting conversations and a winning personality RIP,” she tweeted.
Image Credit: IANS
“The first person to trust me with making music for a film, @rajkaushal created so many careers with, #PyaarMeinKabhiKabhi. Above that, he always stood with his friends. @mandirabedi, I don’t know what to say. Can’t imagine how you and the kids are feeling right now. I’m so sorry,” wrote musician Vishal Dadlani.
Image Credit: IANS