Newly elected BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut was reportedly assaulted by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable at Chandigarh airport for allegedly “disrespecting farmers,” as per Indian media reports.

Ranaut, who recently won the Lok Sabha election representing Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, was preparing to board a flight to Delhi when a scuffle broke out between the actress and the CISF female guard.

The constable, after allegedly slapping Ranaut, reportedly told the actor-turned-MP that it was in response to her "disrespecting farmers," referencing the prolonged 15-month protest by farmers against the (now repealed) farm laws and issues such as the legal guarantee of minimum support prices during 2020-21.

Videos circulating online show Ranaut being escorted by security guards towards the check-in counter and engaging in a conversation with CISF officers.

According to Times Of India, an inquiry committee comprising senior CISF officers has been set up to look into the issue.

Ranaut reacts:

The actress put out a video statement on her Instagram stories detailing the incident. She confirmed that she was slapped by a CISF personnel.

"Today at Chandigarh airport, an incident took place at the security check. After completing my security check, I was crossing a CISF personnel who hit me on my face. She also cussed at me. When I asked her why she was doing this, she said she supports the farmers’ protest," she said in the Instagram story posted on her official account.

While she kept re-iterating that she was safe and sound, she claimed she was worried about Punjab, the epicentre of farmer protests.

“I am safe, but my concern is, how will you handle the extremism growing in Punjab? Thank you”

Before this violent episode at the airport, Ranaut - who is notorious for calling out nepotism in Bollywood and constantly calling it a cesspool of moral depravity -- was in a sunnier mood. She posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "On my way to parliament. Mandi ki sansad."

This is not the first time that Ranaut has faced the ire of disgrunted farmers.

During her election campaign, farmers had blocked her convoy in Chandigarh while she was en route to Mandi, the constituency in which she contested the recent elections.