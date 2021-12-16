Actor was at the motion poster release for the much-anticipated movie

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and actress Alia Bhatt during the poster launch of their upcoming movie 'Brahmastra' at Thyagraj Stadium Complex, in New Delhi on December 15. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor paid tribute to his late father Rishi Kapoor during an event for upcoming movie ‘Brahmastra’.

Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, director Ayan Mukerji and others were at the official poster launch for the superhero film in New Delhi on December 15.

“I miss my father terribly today,” Kapoor said, according to ANI. “I remember during the making of the film, he kept fighting with Ayan and me and kept questioning us. ‘What are you guys doing? Who takes so long to make a film? Who spends so much money? Ranbir, you are not making a penny on this film. Nobody watches a VFX film in the country?’ But I believe he is here somewhere and I hope he is proud. I hope he is smiling.”

Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor. Image Credit: GN Archives

Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

At the event, Ranbir’s girlfriend and co-star choked up at the actor’s tribute to his father.

“I am sorry but right now I am a little emotional because of what you said. I immediately started to...” Bhatt said, holding back tears as Ranbir patted her back.

“This has been such a long journey. It is a big day for us. I am shaking,” the actress said.

Image Credit: ANI

‘Brahmastra’, a large-scale drama, has been in the works for around six years before going into production in 2018. Much like other movies around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused ‘Brahmastra’ to face many delays.

The motion poster features impressive CGI and showcases Ranbir’s character Shiva harnessing the power of fire.

The ‘Brahmastra’ trilogy has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. The first part of the movie will be released on September 9, 2022. The second and third parts of ‘Brahmastra’ are due in 2024 and 2026.