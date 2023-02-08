Television actress Rakhi Sawant's husband, Adil Khan Durrani, has been arrested following the assault and other allegations she pressed against him.
Sawant recently visited a police station in Mumbai to register a case against her husband. Soon after, Durrani was arrested, according to Indian media reports.
Sawant has accused Durrani of failing to pay for her mother Jaya Bheda's care, and also being responsible for her death. Other charges levelled by against him include those of torture, stealing money and exploitation.
In an audio statement accessed by paparazzi Varinder Chawla, Sawant said: "He got arrested because I filed an FIR against him. This is no drama. He spoiled my life. He thrashed me. He took away my money."
The actress also said Durrani informed her he had broken up with her and was now living with his supposed girlfriend Tanu.