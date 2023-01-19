Bollywood actress and controversy magnet Rakhi Sawant, who recently married Adil Khan Durrani, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on January 19, according to reports in Indian media.
The actress has been taken into police custody in connection with an FIR filed against her by peer and actress Sherlyn Chopra.
According to reports, an FIR was registered against Sawant under multiple sections IPC & IT Act. The complainant alleges that she showed an objectionable video of Chopra during a press conference and used objectionable language, as per the Mumbai Police.
This incident occurred in November last year. Both Chopra and Sawant have been at loggerheads.
"I am really sad to say that due to the comments made by her about me there has been turmoil in my life. Because of her, my recent boyfriend has asked me whether there is any truth in what Sherlyn is saying, do I really have 10 boyfriends. She just came and said whatever she wanted to in the media and now I have to pay for it."
Sawant hit headlines recently when the news of her secret wedding to Khan emerged.