Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya features in Aamir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, and he took to Instagram on Friday to share his first look in the film.
Chaitanya posted a picture of himself with Khan on the social media site. Both the actors are dressed in army uniforms. The picture also has the film’s co-producer Kiran Rao and director Advait Chandan.
“Grateful #bala #laalsinghchaddha,” Chaitanya captioned the image.
From the picture, it appears that the film, a Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit ‘Forrest Gump’, is being shot in Ladakh.
Chaitanya’s wife, actress Samantha Akkineni, reposted the picture and expressed her excitement with the caption: “yay yay yay.”
Khan was recently in the news after it was announced that he and Rao would be divorcing amicably after 15 years of marriage.
“We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together,” their statement said.