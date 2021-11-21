Bollywood movie fans will be eternally grateful to John Abraham for discovering Ayushmann Khurrana and launching him in his production ‘Vicky Donor’, and now he’s paying it forward to his Malayali roots too.
Abraham, who has a Malayali father and a Parsi mother, will launch a new talent in his debut Malayalam production.
According to a statement, his Malayalam-language production ‘Mike’ has begun filming in Mysore this October and will serve as a launch pad for Ranjith Sajeev.
Directed by filmmaker Vishnu Sivaprasad, the film will be shot at locations in India including Mysore, Kattappana, Vaikom, and Dharamshala. The film also features talents including Anaswara Rajan, Jinu Joseph, Akshay Radhakrishnan, Abhiram, and Sini Abraham.
Abraham, who is awaiting the release of his Bollywood action film ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ on November 25 in the UAE in which he plays a fierce cop.
As a producer, Abraham is known to take creative gambles and backs films that are unconventional and promising. His blockbuster ‘Vicky Donor’ touched upon sperm donation in India with a comic twist.