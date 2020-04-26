190521 Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan Image Credit: IANS
Also in this package

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan’s mother Saeda Begum died over the weekend in India, while the actor found himself stranded overseas, according to media reports.

Saeda Begum was 95 and a resident of the city Jaipur. Unfortunately for Khan, the actor found himself unable to return to attend the funeral due to the COVID-19 lockdown in India, reports further stated.

“It’s very sad. I have yet to talk to him, though. I will be calling him,” filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who worked with the actor in the 2015 film ‘Piku’, told the web portal Spotboye.

Khan has had a rough few years after being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, which has required medical attention and kept the actor away from Bollywood for a duration.

He finally returned to films earlier this year, starring in Homi Adajania’s comedy, ‘Angrezi Medium’, which ran in cinemas for a few days before theatres closed across India and the UAE on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.