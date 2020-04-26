Irrfan Khan Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan’s mother Saeda Begum died over the weekend in India, while the actor found himself stranded overseas, according to media reports.

Saeda Begum was 95 and a resident of the city Jaipur. Unfortunately for Khan, the actor found himself unable to return to attend the funeral due to the COVID-19 lockdown in India, reports further stated.

“It’s very sad. I have yet to talk to him, though. I will be calling him,” filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who worked with the actor in the 2015 film ‘Piku’, told the web portal Spotboye.

Khan has had a rough few years after being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, which has required medical attention and kept the actor away from Bollywood for a duration.