Payal Rohatgi Image Credit: Instagram.com/payalrohatgi

Bollywood celebrity Payal Rohatgi, who gained notoriety in the past for her off-screen antics, has now found herself in a pickle once again after she allegedly abused the chairman of her building society in Ahmedabad.

Rohatgi was arrested from residence, according to media reports, and booked in a First Instance Report or FIR for allegedly using abusive language against the residents of her building in the city of Gujarat. The 36-year-old actor has been living with her parents Ahmedabad’s Satellite area for the last over one year.

According to Indian news agency PTI, Rohatgi was booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 294 b for obscenity, 506 for criminal intimidation, 504 for intentional insult and sections of the information technology (IT) Amendment Act in an FIR at a Satellite police station on Thursday night.

The FIR was registered as per the complaint of chairman of Sundarvan Epitome Society, Dr Parag Shah, an eye specialist doctor.

Shah was quoted by PTI as saying that Rohatgi appeared at the society’s annual general meeting without invitation and supposedly didn’t take it well when she was asked to leave. “To this, Rohatgi replied in an indecent language and threatened to kill me. She then started recording video on her mobile phone to threaten the society members and after they objected, she started abusing them as well,” said Shah in his police complaint.

Shah also claimed she abused him in the building’s WhatsApp group, while telling several parents with multiple children to learn about ‘family planning’.

“Rohatgi has been arrested as per the charges booked against her in the FIR. She will be presented before the magistrate shortly,” said Premsukh Delu, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 7, Ahmedabad Police told Indian Express.

In a statement on her Instagram, Rohatgi posted a cryptic message, saying. “I know I am being used to fulfil an agenda by certain people who themselves don’t want to do the dirty work, but I am going with the flow even though I know I am being trapped as God has a plan for me which none of these powerful people can even touch.”

In July 2020, the former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant found her Twitter account suspended for violating the rules of the social media site over inflammatory tweets.

Rohtagi has been quite active on social media and has often been slammed for her controversial and hateful posts.