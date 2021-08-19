Robert De Niro and Anupam Kher Image Credit: instagram.com/anupampkher

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and Hollywood star Robert De Niro seem to be good friends as the two recently hung out for dinner.

Kher posted a series of pictures on August 18 to wish De Niro for his 78th birthday a day earlier, and recalled the meal they had together.

“Dear Mr. #DeNiro! Wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. You have inspired generations of actors all over the world. On a personal level, every moment spent with you is most precious and a big learning experience! Thank you for the most delicious dinner and an amazing evening few days back!! #RobertDeNiro #GodFatherOfActing #Friend #Inspiration #YourBestIsToday,” he wrote on Instagram.

In the pictures, Kher and De Niro can be seen posing together; the Indian actor also gifted his book ‘Your Best Day Is Today!’ to De Niro.

The Bollywood actor had earlier said he was travelling to the US to shoot for his upcoming movie, the 519th film of his career, ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’. Kher and De Niro starred together in the 2012 Oscar-winning movie ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ and have since stayed friends.

In fact, Kher has said he celebrated his own birthday with De Niro three years in a row in New York from 2018 to 2020.