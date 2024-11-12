Check out the trailer

Cruise announced the title along with a new poster on Monday, with a caption that read, "Every choice has led to this."

According to Variety, the film was originally planned for a 2022 release but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike.

In "Dead Reckoning," Ethan Hunt (played by Cruise) faced off against a powerful AI program called 'The Entity', which has the ability to predict his every move.

The upcoming movie will see Hunt continuing to chase down The Entity, which is hidden in a Russian submarine, while also dealing with a returning enemy, Gabriel (played by Esai Morales).

The cast includes returning actors Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and many more. New additions to the franchise include Hannah Waddingham, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, and Tramell Tillman.