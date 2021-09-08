Akshay Kumar with his mother and sister Image Credit: Instagram/AkshayKumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia, whom he described as his core, died on September 8 due to age-related ailments.

“She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world,” wrote Kumar on his Instagram.

The actor also urged his fans to keep her in their prayers.

“I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti,” he added.

A few days earlier, the ‘Bell Bottom’ star had returned to Mumbai from the United Kingdom to be with his ailing mother after he learnt that she was in the ICU. He was filming portions of 'Cinderalla' in the UK when he learnt about his mother's failing health.

Kumar, who enjoys immense rapport and connect with his fans, also updated his fans about his beloved mother's health, a day later after he returned to be by her side.

“Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help,” wrote Kumar on September 7.

Kumar is famously close to his mother and his sister. Usually on Mother's Day, he makes it a point to appreciate his mother with an adoring post about her being his absolute rock.

Akshay Kumar Image Credit: AFP

During his last visit to Dubai to film a song for his horror comedy ‘Laxmii Bomb’, he told Gulf News that his mother checks up on him regularly when he’s away shooting. As if on cue, his mother rang him and asked him if he had eaten a hearty breakfast.

He assured his mom in Punjabi that he was well-fed and had his glass of water.

“It’s these little things that make me richer,” said Kumar during that interview.

Kumar is one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars in Hindi cinema. Recently, he bravely released his new hijack thriller ‘Bell Bottom’ in theatres, hoping to revive the cinema footfall after the pandemic in India.