A sequel to Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s 2014 blockbuster ‘PK’ is in the works and will see Ranbir Kapoor join the principal cast.
The news was confirmed by the film’s producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra in an interview with Indian daily Mid-Day. “We will make the sequel. We had shown Ranbir [Kapoor’s character landing on the planet] towards the end of the film, so there is a story to tell. But Abhijat [Joshi, writer] has not written it yet. The day he writes it, we will make it,” Chopra said in the interview.
The filmmaker, whose credits include the hit ‘Munnabhai’ series with Sanjay Dutt and ‘Three Idiots’, pointed out that making money out of sequels isn’t what dictates his art.
“We are not in the business of making money, we are in the business of making cinema. If making money [was our goal], by now, we would have made six to seven [instalments of] ‘Munnabhai’, and two to three [editions of] ‘PK’. We seek joy, happiness and peace over a few crores [millions],” added Chopra.
His widely-adored hit ‘PK’ saw Khan play a jolly alien who lands on Earth and is flabbergasted by how humans live and function. The film took a playful nick at religious beliefs and rituals followed by the human race. The climax saw Kapoor as Khan’s alien friend joining him on Earth, indicating the former’s character is likely to take the story forward.
‘PK’ also featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, along with Anushka Sharma.