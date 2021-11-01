1 of 12
Veganism is a lifestyle that excludes meat, dairy and basically all animal-derived products in one's life. Its proponents, which include Bollywood stars, claim major changes in mind and body. Here’s a look at some celebs who follow the path. John Abraham, one of Bollywood’s fittest actors, is also an animal lover and a vegan. The lack of animal-based protein doesn’t seem to have affected his fitness goals at all.
‘Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress Bhumi Pednekar recently confirmed that she is a vegetarian. She said on social media: "I was never heavy on a non-vegetarian diet but I took a call during lockdown. It was actually something that happened organically. It's been six months and I'm good, guilt free and I feel physically strong as well," she said, adding: "For many years I wanted to go vegetarian but breaking habits are the toughest thing to do. My journey with Climate Warrior taught me a lot of things and I just didn't feel like eating meat anymore." The major difference between most vegetarians and vegans is that vegetarians may consume dairy products such as milk or curd, or honey from bees which vegans don't consume. Vegans usually have nut-based 'milk' such as almond milk, cashew milk or coconut milk.
For Alia Bhatt, the choice to go vegetarian comes from a longing to beat the summer heat. She said in 2020 that she started off the lifestyle by avoid non-vegetarian food for over 6 months.
Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most ardent animal lovers in Bollywood. She was even named PETA's "Woman of the Year, 2014". A passionate animal lover, she chose to give up meat and live a healthy vegan lifestyle.
Shraddha Kapoor became a vegetarian in July 2019 due to her love for animals and our planet.
Katrik Aaryan was named the hottest male vegetarian celebrity in India in 2018 by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). He was quoted as saying by a media outlet, "It only took one video of animals suffering and dying in the meat industry to convince me to go vegetarian. The kindest thing anybody can do for cows, pigs, chickens, and all the animals is to stop eating them."
Sonam Kapoor is an accidental vegan. When she became health conscious, she looked to cutting out food groups including meat. But then her intolerance for dairy became more pronounced. The result? She hasn’t touched milk in years. In an interview, she said, "I stopped eating meat four years ago. What has happened now is that I have stopped consuming milk and milk products."
Another meat lover turned vegetarian, Kareena Kapoor Khan began to eschew non-vegetarian delicacies when she got into a relationship with Shahid Kapoor. And even after they broke up, the practice stayed on. Reportedly, she also tried to convince her husband Saif Ali Khan to go vegetarian, but things didn’t quite work out.
The handsome actor is best-known for his marvellous acting skills, dance moves and sculpted body, but his fitness does not include meat protein. Did you know the “Kabir Singh” actor is a vegetarian? He decided on a vegetarian course aboard a flight. The ‘Haider’ actor was given a book by his father, legend Pankaj Kapur, called ‘Life if Fair’ by Brain Hines which he was reading on the plane back in 2003. By the time he got to his destination, he had left his love for non-veg behind. He was named Asia’s sexiest vegetarian in 2011.
Kangana Ranaut has said that although she was brought up on a steady diet of hearty meat dishes, she gave it up as she entered Bollywood. After being vegetarian for a while, she discovered dairy did not suit her – leaving her with a vegan palate.
PK’ actor Aamir Khan turned vegan after a lifetime of eating meat, fish, chicken, eggs and dairy. It all happened because his wife, Kiran Rao, introduced him to a video about how diet can impact longevity.
New mum Anushka Sharma loves her dog Dude, who doesn’t quite like the smell of meat. In Dude’s honour the actress stopped eating non-vegetarian food. She liked her new lifestyle so much, she’s decided to stick with it.
