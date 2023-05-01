The actress turned 35 on Monday and her beautiful journey turned ever more adorable after her marriage to cricket legend Virat Kohli. 'Virushka’, as this couple is fondly called by well-wishers, enjoys a huge fandom.

Her husband took to his Instagram this morning to share an adorable carousel of posts and photos included snippets of their previous holidays and travels, adorable moments of them spending time together, along with close-ups of the actor. The caption mentions, “Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness ♾️. Happy birthday my everything ❤️❤️.

Let's celebrate Sharma's adorable moments with the batting superstar which give us multiple couple goals to follow.

Memes being their love language

As a Bollywood movie once said, "agar vo meri sabse achi dost nhi ho sakti, toh main Kabhi use pyaar kar hi nhi sakta" (if she can't be my best friend then she can't be my lover). The power couple know how to maintain a friendship and this is the relationship hack of the couple. On the occasion of their anniversary, Sharma shared a series of memes to describe her bond with Kohli and one meme which made us go aww was this one.

Unconditional Love

Fans always wait for the moment when the couple shows what they mean to each other. Once on Kohli's birthday 'Pari' actress posted a lovely photos and wrote, "It's your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post, Love you in every state and form and way." Isn't this the purest form of love?

The main reason we need a partner is that they help us in pulling ourselves out of the zone when the world has announced us as losers. Kohli definitely had the Indian cricket team's back in tons of matches but when he went out of form his wife was the only person who knew he will bounce back. The same happened when India played Pakistan in the T20 world cup, 2022 and Kohli played a monstrous knock for the nation. Sharma penned a beautiful note for the husband to describe what kind of Man he is and why she loves him.

No need to mention but whenever this duo post they look adorable and steal the hearts of their fans. But when they wore traditional attire for a wedding in a bio bubble, netizens can't keep calm and "me and who" posts started surfacing in a blink.

When in love you don't need any occasion or a special event to announce it loud. The 'Band Baja Baarat' actress has always penned her love in front of the world and that just sounds way too purer than anything else.