Sidharth Shukla Image Credit: Instagram/SidharthShukla

Indian actor and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner Sidharth Shukla reportedly died on September 2 due to a heart attack in Mumbai. He was 40.

According to reports, he died in Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital.

The actor’s sudden death has shocked his army of fans and his colleagues.

Sidharth Shukla Image Credit: Instagram

Shukla was known for his roles in ‘Broken But Beautiful 2’, ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Dil Se Dil Ta’. He’s also a talent who donned several hats and began his career in the entertainment industry as a model.

His popularity quadrupled after he took home the ‘Bigg Boss’ winning title and has hosted shows such as ‘Savdhaan’ and ‘India’s Got Talent’.

Shukla has also acted in films such as ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, his Bollywood debut. He’s survived by his mother and two sisters.

His affability and handsome looks made him a popular figure in the world of entertainment.

Who was Sidharth Shukla?

Shukla made his acting debut with a lead role in the 2008 show ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’.

Shukla was a self-made actor in every sense. He did not belong to an acting dynasty nor did he have any powerful industry connections to break into the Indian television or movie scene, but he famously made it on his own steam.

He was born to a Hindu Brahmin family in Mumbai and his father was a civil engineer, while his mother was a homemaker. While he was armed with a degree in interior designing, it was modelling and movies that seemed to be his true calling. In 2004, he was discovered at the Gladrags Manhunt and appeared first in Ila Arun’s music video entitled ‘Resham Ka Rumal’.

But it was his role in the hit TV series ‘Balika Vadhu’ which made him a household name. He played the stoic Shiv, who dies for his country and gets killed by extremists.

That role won him several awards. He has also appeared in several hit serials including ‘Love U Zindagi’, a show inspired by Bollywood blockbuster ‘Jab We Met’.

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut in the romantic comedy starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan entitled ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’. It was a supporting role and he played Angad Bedi, an NRI doctor and fiancé of the female protagonist played by Alia Bhatt.

Apart from his successful stint in serials and movies, he was also a big hit in several reality shows.

His win in 'Bigg Boss' season 13 ensured that his popularity with Indian TV viewers remained intact.

Colleagues and fans mourn his loss:

As soon as news emerged about his death, his colleagues and fans took to Twitter and other social media platforms to mourn him.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who acted alongside Shukla in 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya', posted a series of pictures with Shukla and wrote RIP alongside it. Actor Rajkummar Rao expressed his shock with: "This is so unfair. Gone too soon. Rest in peace brother. You will be in your hearts forever. My deepest condolences to his family."

Actor and producer Vindu Dara Singh wrote: “Gone too soon bro. Your glow will be with us forever and your loss is just irreplaceable!! There was no winner like you in #BiggBoss and there will never be another.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted: “Shocking News about actor #SiddharthShukla’s demise. Such a hard-working and talented actor gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences and prayers for his family and dear ones. #OmShanti.”

Shukla’s unexpected death is a grim reminder that Bollywood and Indian Televison have lost many young talents in the recent years.