Bengali actress Sonali Chakraborty died on October 31 after battling a series of health issues. She died in a hospital in Kolkata where she was undergoing treatment for various ailments including fluid being collected in her stomach and liver issues.
According to reports, her last rites will be performed at Keoratola Crematorium at 10:30 am. She's survived by her actor husband Shankar and her daughter.
Reports claim she died of a cardiac arrest early this morning, but it’s also public knowledge that she was under the weather for a long time in the recent past and had retreated from her films and serials.
Chakraborti is best known for her roles in ‘Satyameba Jayate’ (2008) and ‘Choker Bali: A Passion Play’ (2003).
She’s the wife of seasoned actor Shankar Chakraborty and the two have acted in several projects together. Her hit works include Rachana Banerjee and Ferdous Ahmed-starrer Har 'Jeet' (2002) and Jeet and Koel Mallick-starrer 'Bandhan' (2004).
The actress was a part of the Bengali mega serial 'Gaatchora', starring Solanki Roy and Gourab Chatterjee as the lead pair. Sonali Chakraborty played Solanki’s aunt in the popular daily soap.
The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists’ Forum expressed grief at her passing.