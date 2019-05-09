Banita Sandhu Image Credit: Atiq ur Rehman/Gulf News

Actress Banita Sandhu, who made her debut in Bollywood with the film ‘October’ in 2018, will be seen in the Priscilla Quintana-starrer ‘Pandora’, a sci-fi action series.

Rounding out the series regular cast are Oliver Dench, Raechelle Banno, John Harlan Kim, Ben Radcliffe, Martin Bobb-Semple and Noah Huntley. Production is underway in Bulgaria. A premiere date has not yet been set, reports Deadline.

“So thrilled to announce my next project with The CW,” tweeted Sandhu.

The actress’ ‘October’ co-star Varun Dhawan tweeted on Thursday morning: “Wohoo so proud of you Bani. Does this mean I have to get in touch with your agent now to see you?”

Set in the year 2199, ‘Pandora’ centres on Jax, played by Quintana, a resourceful young woman who has lost everything after the death of her parents but finds a new life at Earth’s Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the Galaxy from threats, both alien and human.

When secrets about the nature of her own identity begin to surface, she must uncover the truth, and whether she will be humanity’s saviour or the instrument of its destruction.

Sandhu will play Delaney Pilar, Jax’s roommate.

She is a brilliant, nannite-enhanced woman with cybernetic implants who is able to process information more quickly as she is perpetually-connected to the Datastream. Because of her enhanced abilities, Pilar initially comes off as aloof and egotistical around others.