Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap revealed on Saturday that she was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer.

“I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area,” Kashyap posted on Instagram.

Referring to Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, who had a double mastectomy to reduce her breast cancer risk, Kashyap wrote: “The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved).”

“I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela Anderson is passe. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast,” she added.

“Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect its unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can’t do,” Kashyap said.

She warned women of all ages to be aware.

“I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with [breasts]. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined, gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it, has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself,” Kashyap wrote.

She also shared an image and videos taken at a hospital.

She dedicated the post to “awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses”.

Khurrana then called her “my warrior princess”.

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who directed the actor in Bareilly Ki Barfi, replied to the post saying: “So much love always.”