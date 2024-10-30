Bollywood actor Salman Khan has reportedly received another death threat, demanding a ransom of Rs20 million (Dh73,459,800) from the actor, officials said on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday, Mumbai Traffic Police Control received a message in which an unknown person threatened, the message sender demanded Rs20 million rupees," the Mumbai Police said.

The police further said that the unknown sender has threatened with dire consequences to Salman Khan if the money is not paid to him.

"In the message, the unknown sender said that if he (Salman Khan) does not get the money then he will kill Salman Khan," they added.

The Traffic Police reported the matter to the Worli Police which have registered an offence in the matter and started tracking the sender.

"After receiving the threatening message, a case was registered against the unknown person in Worli Police Station of Mumbai," it added.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on October 24, Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur who had threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore.

According to the Mumbai Police, it registered a case against an unknown person and started an investigation after Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message.

Earlier on October 21, the Mumbai police received an apology from the same sender who threatened Khan on October 18, stating that the message was "sent by mistake."

The initial threat message was sent to the number of Mumbai Traffic Police's control room on October 18.

The incident came in the backdrop of the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.