The two, who struck an iconic martial arts pose, ended up discussing both martial arts and artificial intelligence. Taking to X on Thursday, Akshay shared the moment with fans, posting a picture of himself with Huang along with the caption:

"Imagine meeting the world's biggest authority on Artificial Intelligence and ending up chatting about martial arts! What an amazing man you are, Mr. #JensenHuang. Now I know why @Nvidia is the absolute giant that it is."

Jensen Huang gets a 'rockstar's welcome' in Mumbai

Jensen Huang, a leading figure in the AI industry, received a warm welcome at the summit, where he announced Nvidia’s latest partnership with Reliance. The collaboration will focus on creating advanced AI infrastructure in India, harnessing Nvidia’s technology to empower India’s digital ecosystem.

Huang also urged India to capitalize on its strong software skills, shifting from traditional IT roles to becoming a major exporter of AI solutions, which he referred to as a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity.

'AI won’t take your job,' Huang reassures

Wearing his signature all-black ensemble, complete with a leather jacket, Huang addressed attendees' concerns about AI.

"AI has no possibility of doing everything we do. But it can do 20 per cent of our jobs 1,000 times better. So, everyone should use AI for that 20 per cent," he explained in response to Akshay Kumar's question.

Adding his characteristic humor, Huang added, “AI will not take your job. The person who uses AI is going to take your job.” His comments came amid a whirlwind tour, with Huang speaking in Mumbai after stops in Florida and Copenhagen.

Reliance partners with Nvidia to boost AI

In a significant development for India’s AI landscape, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced a partnership to build state-of-the-art AI infrastructure in India. This initiative is expected to tap into Nvidia’s advanced GPUs, like the GB200, and aims to establish an infrastructure capable of scaling beyond 1 gigawatt, powered by green energy. Ambani highlighted that the collaboration seeks to transform India into a global AI powerhouse, leveraging the country’s digital infrastructure and tech talent.

Akshay Kumar prepares for 'Singham Again' release