Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is the latest name to be revealed as a part of the celebrity line-up at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Awards Night to be held in the UAE on October 28 at The Meydan Hotel.
Khurrana is one of the finest talents of Hindi entertainment cinema and is known for his progressive movies and his bold acting choices.
His credits include his hit comedy ‘Vicky Donor’, 'Badhaai Ho', and ‘Bala’.
In 2020, he also made it in onto Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People’s list and joined the likes of global pop idols Selena Gomez and The Weekend, ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho, Phoebe Waller-Bridge of ‘Fleabag’ fame and British actress and star of ‘I May Destroy You’ Michaela Coel.
Khurrana is not the sole attraction of the Filmfare Achievers Night. Several big names such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shruti Haasan, Mahira Khan, Maya Ali, and designer Manish Malhotra were unveiled earlier as the celebrity guests for the evening.
The Bollywood star wattage will also be dialled up when talents such as Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Yashraj Mukhate, and singer Udit Narayan are confirmed to attend the glittering event. The awards night will celebrate and honour the best in Bollywood and in Pakistani cinema.