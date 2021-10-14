NCB claims that Aryan and Arbaaz Merchant took drugs for at least the last three years

Aryan Khan is escorted to court by NCB officials for a bail plea hearing in Mumbai on October 8 Image Credit: AFP

Will Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan be granted bail today is the big question, as the bail hearing gets underway in Mumbai Court on October 14. The bail hearing regarding Aryan’s arrest after a drug raid by NCB was adjourned yesterday and continues today.

Both NCB and Aryan’s lawyers are trying to establish their own theories today.

Aryan Khan with NCB officials

According to reports, NCB has claimed in the court today that Aryan is a regular consumer of drugs since the last three years and also added this his friend and accused Arbaaz Merchant, who was found with banned drugs on his person, was carrying the stash.

“This was for consumption of both. Hence, bail shouldn’t be granted as Khan may tamper with evidence and influence witnesses,” said NCB in the court, according to NDTV,

The special court is hearing the bail plea of Aryan, who was arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off Mumbai coast, on October 3. Aryan has been lodged in Arthur Road Jail and was moved to a common cell after his quarantine ended and he tested negative for COVID-19.

Aryan’s lawyers have denied these allegations and have claimed that their client is innocent.

Meanwhile, reports of Aryan being given special treatment in jail has been slammed by jail authorities.

They claim Aryan is being treated like any inmate and not as a famous star-kid.

Several Bollywood stars such as Hrithik Roshan and Ram Gopa Varma have stepped forward to openly support Shah Rukh Khan and his son on their social media handles.