Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has released the entire album of his upcoming movie ‘99 Songs’ online, and says it is a gesture to spread cheer.

“Cheering you in these difficult times with the release of the ‘#99Songs’ whole album on 20th Mar. This includes 14 tracks. Go post your covers, all you birds stuck in your nest,” Rahman tweeted on Friday.

Rahman has turned writer-producer with the film ‘99 Songs’.

The romantic movie is directed by debutant director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and will release in three languages — including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. ‘99 Songs’ will also introduce debutant Ehan Bhat.