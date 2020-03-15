Every Sunday, the star would greet his fans at the doorstep of his home called Jalsa

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a photograph of himself posing with his latest possession -- a new lemon coloured vintage car. Image Credit: IANS

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to announce that he has cancelled his years-old Sunday tradition of meeting fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Every Sunday, the star would greet his fans at the doorstep of his home called Jalsa.

“To all Ef and well-wishers an earnest request! PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come! Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe,” he tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, the ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ actor talked about the coronavirus and how working in isolation is a work of art.