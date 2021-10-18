The inner workings of Vicky Kaushal’s love life has been the subject of speculation for months now — is he or is he not dating actress Katrina Kaif? Is there a roka (Hindu pre-wedding ritual before engagement) on the cards, as reported by the Indian media?
It seems that Kaushal does have someone on his mind. In an interview with ETimes, the ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ actor was asked about rumours about his engagement.
Without taking any names, the actor joked: “The news was circulated by your friends [the media]. I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega [the time will come].”
Kaushal and Kaif have attend parties and movie screenings together and have been spotted by paparazzi leaving each others’ houses. However, neither of the stars have confirmed they’re dating, even as rumours about their relationship have been swirling for at least a year.
A possible confirmation of their relationship came from an unlikely source — Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor.
The actor spilled the beans in an interview with Zoom TV when asked which industry relationship rumour he believes is true or a PR move. The actor replied: “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true... Am I going to get in trouble for it?”
Kaushal is currently on a promotions spree for his upcoming movie ‘Sardar Udham’, a historical biopic about Indian freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. He’s also set to star in the Meghna Gulzar directed ‘Sam Bahadur’, a biographical drama about first field Marshal of Indian Army Sam Manekshaw.