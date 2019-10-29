Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif at the "GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019" in Mumbai on Sep 28, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

A video has gone viral showing Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal leaving a mutual friend’s Diwali party together, fuelling speculation that they are dating.

However, the two actors eventually left in their own cars. They did a brief photo-op for waiting photographers before going their separate ways.

Rumours have linked Kaif and Kaushal for a while now, although sources close to both stars have maintained that they are “very much single and are not dating”.

The rumours further gained fuel when reports cropped up a while ago that the two actors could very soon be working together in a film. However, there has been no update on such reports.

Both Kaushal and Kaif are officially single as of now. For now, their leaving a party together has only set off the Diwali sparks in the grapevine.