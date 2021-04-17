A day after Vicky Kaushal tested negative for COVID-19, it is now his rumoured girlfriend and fellow actress Katrina Kaif to announce that she has beaten the virus blues.
The Bollywood star took to her Instagram to share a happy picture and the good news with her fans. “negative ( everyone who checked up on me thank u , it was really sweet felt a lot of [heart emoji]),” posted Kaif.
Kaif has tested positive nearly two weeks ago, making the announcement a day after her rumoured beau Kaushal had also revealed that he had tested positive. The latter star announced he had beaten the virus on Friday evening.
The couple have been reportedly dating for over a year but have not confirmed their relationship status.
Their news comes even as celebrity designer Manish Malhotra announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
The Indian state of Maharashtra is witnessing a record surge in COVID-19 cases, which has resulted in yet another lockdown until April 30. In recent weeks, Akshay Kumar, Kaif, Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Vikrant Massey, Bhumi Pednekar, Paresh Rawal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ranbir Kapoor, Govinda and others have tested positive. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and others were also infected with the virus.
India has initiated a record-worthy COVID-19 vaccination campaign with celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Malaika Arora and Salman Khan all getting their first dose of the vaccine. Meanwhile, stars such as Bipasha Basu, Sonu Sood, Bhatt and Sanon have been sending out appeals through their social media for people to mask up and remain indoors.