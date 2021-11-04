Indian television mogul Ekta Kapoor celebrated Diwali by hosting a star-studded party at her Mumbai residence on October 3.
Actors including Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Hina Khan, Krystle D’Souza, and Mouni Roy were spotted letting their hair down.
Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son and aspiring actor Ibrahim Ali was also a part of the Diwali gathering.
Kapoor, who has bankrolled several hit Hindi serials and films, is naturally in a festive mood as her next stop in New Delhi where she will be bestowed the Padma Shri honour — the fourth-highest civilian award in India.
“I constantly heard I was too young or too raw and it was too soon to make things happen. Through the years, I have realised it’s never ‘too soon’ to live out your dreams and ‘being too young’ is probably the best thing ... Today, being conferred with the 4th highest civilian honour Padmashri, I am humbled,” said Kapoor in a statement.
Bollywood is known to embrace Diwali celebrations with a robust fervour. Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has already posted pictures of her in Indian ethnic wear, underlining that she celebrating the festival of lights in the United States too.
Actress Sushmita Sen is reportedly in Dubai to celebrate the festival with her mother.