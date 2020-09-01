Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will explore his adventurous side in an upcoming episode of ‘Into The Wil With Bear Grylls’ premiering on Discovery channel this month.
Kumar joins the list of Indian public figures including Rajinikanth and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also participated in the hit survival show.
The trailer shows Kumar swimming in lakes and scaling walls.
“This is an adventure of my lifetime,” exclaimed Kumar in the trailer. The Bollywood action star is known to be an adrenaline junkie.
“I have always admired Bear Grylls for his energy, passion and what he has stood for all these years. It was a humbling experience being with him in the wild as he went about unfolding one challenge after another. It is different out there, as compared to movie sets, as there is no back-up — that sense of realism is very overpowering,” said Kumar in an interview with ANI.
‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’ featuring Kumar will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus App and September 14 on Discovery Channel in India.