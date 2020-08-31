1 of 10
Check out this reunion. Bollywood star and mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan met up with her BFFs after a long, long time. The actress’ Insta-photo post featured Bebo, Malaika Arora Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhatt and Natasha Poonawalla. She captioned the image, “When worst comes to worst, squad comes first,” following it up with a red heart emoji.
Image Credit: Insta/kareenakapoorkhan
Sara Ali Khan stepped out in a rustic silver bandage dress and styled it with a high ponytail and red lips. The actor, who was channeling her inner Ariana Grande with this look happily posed for photographers at Mehboob Studio in Bandra.
Image Credit: ANI
Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, attended ‘Refugee’ director JP Dutta's daughter’s engagement ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday. A picture of the actor posing with the couple, Nidhi and filmmaker Binoy Gandhi, went viral on social media. Abhishek Bachchan sat on a chair between the couple and smiled happily.
Image Credit: Insta/focuspr
As malls reopened in Mumbai as part of city’s next stage of lockdown easing, lady-in-red Malaika Arora was spotted enjoying an afternoon of retail therapy at one of the largest malls in the country, Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla.
Image Credit: ANI
‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’ winner Karishma Tanna was spotted in Juhu, Mumbai. The ‘Naagin’ actress wore a grey T-shirt, denim shorts and a colourful mask as she stepped out of her car.
Image Credit: ANI
Alia Bhatt is happy to resume shooting after the long lockdown. The actress shared her excitement in a new boomerang video she posted on Instagram Stories. In the clip, Alia is seen using a face roller. "What day is it? IT. IS. SHOOT. DAY," she wrote with the video, although she did not reveal what she was shooting for.
Image Credit: Insta/aliaabhatt
‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ actress Alaya F has impressed us all with her acting skills, but she’s also a stunning dancer. She recently shared a video on her social media account and we are grooving along with the actress. She stepped out of her comfort zone and danced in pencil heels with her choreographer.
Image Credit: insta/alaya.f
Sun, fun and couple-time. ‘Article 15’ actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, Tahira, get some sunlight and coffee on their day out.
Image Credit: #ayushmannkhurrana
Shopping with love! Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl were spotted picking up essentials in the suburbs . See opted for a black checkered shirt dress and trousers along with a pair of white flip flops while Rohman showed off his muscles in his white T-shirt and black trousers. The couple donned white masks.
Image Credit: ANI
'Thappad' Dia Mirza wore a fashionable mask as she walked on the streets of Bandra today.
Image Credit: ANI