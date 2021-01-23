Akshay Kumar left several fans speechless as he unveiled his look from his upcoming ‘Bachchan Pandey’, while also announcing the release date of the Bollywood film.
The actor, who stars alongside Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in the film, took to social media to show off his unique look from the movie.
“His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022!” the actor captioned his image where he is seen sporting one blue eye.
In the Farhad Samji directorial, Kumar reportedly plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Sanon is playing a journalist who wishes to be a director.
According to insiders, Sanon and Fernandez have already started filming in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
The 53-year-old Kumar is currently awaiting the release of his film, ‘Sooryavanshi’, which was delayed following the pandemic. The Rohit Shetty-directorial, which also stars Katrina Kaif, is expected to release in March.