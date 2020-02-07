Actor Akshay Kumar. (File Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Akshay Kumar has emerged as the most valuable brand celebrity in Bollywood, according to a new report.

In the study titled ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2019: New is Gold’, which provides a ranking of India’s most powerful celebrities based on brand values derived from their endorsement contracts, 31-year-old Indian skipper Virat Kohli beat many Bollywood stars inlcuding Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan, to top the list for the third consecutive year as his value rose by an impressive 39 per cent to $237.5 million in 2019.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone during the promotion of her film film Chhapaak in Mumbai, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_30_2019_000202B) Image Credit: PTI

Kumar is second in the list when it comes to brand endorsements with brand value of $104.5 million, at a growth of 55.3 per cent.

Celebrated Bollywood couple Singh and Padukone, claimed the third spot with a brand value of $93.5 million each. Padukone retained her most valuable female celebrity status for the second consecutive year whereas Singh moved up a spot to now occupy the same position as that of his wife.