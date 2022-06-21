No, October 2 isn’t the date set for their return but it’s close enough, with the stars of ‘Drishyam 2’ announcing that their film will release in cinemas come November.
The Bollywood remake of the Malayalam thriller, which stars Mohanlal in the lead, will return for its sequel with Ajay Devgn and Tabu returning to the franchise, with the movie set to release in cinemas on November 18.
Devgn took to social media to confirm the news, with Shirya Saran also returning as his on-screen wife, with Ishita Dutta also coming back as his daughter.
‘Drishyam 2’, helmed by Abhishek Pathak, is a sequel to Tabu and Devgn’s 2015 crime thriller ‘Drishyam’.
In the movie, Devgn’s character Vijay covers up a death by making everyone believe that their family went on a holiday, which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction.
Tabu will reprise her role as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police.
Akshaye Khanna joins the cast in the sequel.