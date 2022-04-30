Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna will star alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the upcoming flick ‘Drishyam 2’.
On Saturday, Tabu took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Khanna and herself.
“Delighted to have a gem of an actor on board for #Drishyam2, Akshaye Khanna..#TrulyTalented,” she captioned the post.
‘Drishyam 2’, helmed by Abhishek Pathak, is a sequel to Tabu and Ajay Devgn’s 2015 crime thriller ‘Drishyam’.
In the movie, Devgn’s character Vijay made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday, which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction.
Tabu will reprise her role as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police.
Devgn is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay’s shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time.
The movie is a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, that stars Mohanlal.