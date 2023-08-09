Blackpink’s Lisa to be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame

It’s festivity time for blinks (fans of the K-pop band Blackpink). Just as their K-pop girl band celebrates their seventh anniversary this week, it was also announced that one of the members, Lisa, will be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame.

Born in Thailand, Lisa’s full name is Lalisa Manoban. The 26-year-old rapper, singer, and dancer will be inducted alongside huge stars, such as Freddie Mercury from Queen and Johnny Cash, during an induction ceremony that will take place on October 21, at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, US.

The Asian Hall of Fame is a legacy platform that was established in 2004. The award isn’t just limited to musicians. It is the world's only award that inducts Asians across all disciplines and walks of life, such as businessmen and women, artists, and more.

Seven years ago, Blackpink made its debut as a K-pop group. They have since become one of the biggest girl groups of the genre.

Signed under the South Korean label YG Entertainment, the group comprises four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa,

The K-pop group has repeatedly created history. Not only did they become the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella, the globally renowned annual music festival, but were also the first Asian act to headline the festival.

They’ve also broken several Guinness World Records and Billboard charts records. In 2022, the group debuted atop the Billboard 200, with their album Born Pink. The eight-song album was the first by an all-female group to top the all-genre chart.

With over 90.3 million subscribers, Blackpink is also the most-subscribed artist on YouTube in the world.

Last week, their 2018 music video surpassed 2.1 billion views on YouTube, becoming the first K-pop video to do so.

The group also has a documentary streaming on Netflix UAE. The documentary film is directed by Korean–American documentary film director and producer, Caroline Suh. It tells the story of Blackpink as bandmates and as individuals and details their rise to fame.

To celebrate their anniversary, one of the members, Rosé, took to Instagram on August 7.

“Thank you, Blackpink for being such a blessing in my life. I have been able to experience everything and more than what I have ever dreamed of growing up as an aspiring artist,” the 26-year-old superstar wrote.

Sharing pictures with her bandmates along with throwback pictures from her childhood, she added: “Thank you, thank you, and thank you a thousand times. Blackpink, Blinks, Teddy, YG Entertainment, and everyone else who believed in @blackpinkofficial for the past seven years. My heart is so full. I cannot express my gratitude for every single person who has been a part of this seven-year journey with us four.

“@blackpinkofficial is officially seven years old today! And I am immensely proud of every single one of us. For making history. For always having so much fun and pride in what we do. Thank you to our blinks for trusting every one of us, all along.”

To celebrate the milestone, the four members also sat down to take a quiz about the group.

The video was shared on their Youtube channel on August 8.

“Celebrating our seventh debut anniversary today, we will be doing a Blackpink quiz. Blinks will be solving these questions on our seventh anniversary. As Blackpink, I think we’ll do better than Blinks,” Jisoo said.

“Blinks might actually do better than us,” Jennie countered.