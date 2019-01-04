Dubai: An open air concert was held at City Walk in Dubai on Friday to mark the Azerbaijani Day of Solidarity. The annual concert sees Azerbaijanis celebrating their culture and heritage. Famous musicians and bands performed traditional songs, patriotic anthems and classic hits and had the crowd singing and dancing. The event was organised by the Azerbaijan embassy, consulate and the Bakyu Cafe in Dubai.
Azerbaijanis celebrate Day of Solidarity in Dubai
Concert showcasing musical traditions held at City Walk