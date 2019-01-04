Azerbaijan Open Air Concert at City Walk. PHOTO:Clint Image Credit:

Dubai: An open air concert was held at City Walk in Dubai on Friday to mark the Azerbaijani Day of Solidarity. The annual concert sees Azerbaijanis celebrating their culture and heritage. Famous musicians and bands performed traditional songs, patriotic anthems and classic hits and had the crowd singing and dancing. The event was organised by the Azerbaijan embassy, consulate and the Bakyu Cafe in Dubai.

