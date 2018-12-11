A day prior to the finale, on December 13, the finalists will perform live at Al Majaz Amphitheatre for a chance to gain their share of votes and to showcase their abilities and talents. Guest performers on Thursday will include past ‘Munshid’ graduates: Moroccan munshid Yaseen Lash’hab, who grabbed the title in the 10th edition of the programme, and Jordanian munshid Nazar Al Shayeb, who won second place in the show’s 9th edition. The show will begin at 8pm.