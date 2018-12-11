Musician Sami Yusuf will perform at the grand finale of the 11th edition of Sharjah Munshid, the talent competition dedicated to the Islamic ‘nasheed’ music genre, on December 14 at Al Majaz Amphitheatre.
Yusuf, who recently launched his new EP ‘SAMi’, has become an international music icon with more than 34 million albums sold to date. He’s known for his powerful voice and his uplifting lyrics promoting tolerance and unity. He’s also the UN Global Ambassador for the World Food Programme.
Seven finalists from across the Arab world will compete for the much-anticipated title at the Sharjah Munshid, with a live broadcast by Sharjah TV. The finalists are Adel Al Asadi from Saudi Arabia, Nafea Ayad from Tunisia, Ebrahim Al Kayali from Jordan, Lukman Iskandar from Algeria, Mohammad Shaeer from Egypt, Mohammad Naqshabandi from Syria and Mouath Boukayoud from Morocco.
A day prior to the finale, on December 13, the finalists will perform live at Al Majaz Amphitheatre for a chance to gain their share of votes and to showcase their abilities and talents. Guest performers on Thursday will include past ‘Munshid’ graduates: Moroccan munshid Yaseen Lash’hab, who grabbed the title in the 10th edition of the programme, and Jordanian munshid Nazar Al Shayeb, who won second place in the show’s 9th edition. The show will begin at 8pm.
Tickets for the pre-finale on December 13 can be collected for free from the Sharjah Media Corporation building or Al Majaz Amphitheatre, while tickets for the finale, on December 14, are priced at Dh30 and can be bought at Al Majaz Amphitheatre.